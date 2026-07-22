U.S. Strikes Target Iran to Protect Strait of Hormuz

The U.S. military concluded its 11th day of strikes against Iran, focusing on degrading Iran's military capabilities. These strikes are a response to Iran's attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, aiming to safeguard freedom of navigation and protect innocent mariners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 06:17 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 06:17 IST
U.S. Strikes Target Iran to Protect Strait of Hormuz
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The United States military has executed its 11th day of strategic strikes targeting Iran, focusing on dismantling various military assets such as operations centers, maritime capabilities, and logistics infrastructure.

According to the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), these actions are intended to diminish Iran's potential to disrupt commercial shipping in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM reported over 30 commercial vessel attacks by Iran in the strait, which have jeopardized the safety of countless sailors and threatened global navigation freedom.

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