India "notes with concern" reports of Taliban banning women from universities in Afghanistan

India on Thursday said it has "noted with concern" reports of the Taliban banning women from the right to education in Afghanistan and said it has "consistently" supported women's education in Afghanistan. Addressing a press briefing today, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also called for the importance of the establishment of an "inclusive and representative government" in Afghanistan.

"We have noted with concern the reports in this regard. India has consistently supported the cause of women's education in Afghanistan. We have emphasized and we have been emphasizing the importance of the establishment of an inclusive and representative government that respects the rights of all Afghans and ensures the equal rights of women and girls to participate in all aspects of Afghan society, including access to higher education," Bagchi said. He further said, "I would also like to recall UN Security Council resolution 2593 which reaffirms the importance of upholding human rights, including those of women and that resolution also calls for equal and meaningful participation of women."

The MEA spokesperson's remarks came in response to a question regarding the Taliban denying the right to education to women in Afghanistan. On Tuesday, the Taliban in a notification ordered the suspension of higher education for female students in Afghanistan, Tolo News reported. Taliban's decision sparked widespread condemnation from from the international community, including the United Nations.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said he is "deeply alarmed" by the Taliban's ban on women in universities. Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said that Guterres has called on the Taliban to ensure equal access to education at all levels for women and girls. "The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by news reports that the Taliban have suspended access to universities to women and girls," Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General reiterates that the denial of education not only violates the equal rights of women and girls but will have a devastating impact on the country's future. The Secretary-General urges the de facto authorities to ensure equal access to education at all levels for women and girls," he added. (ANI)

