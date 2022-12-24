Chinese nationals involved in illegal activities, including human trafficking, in Nepal

Chinese nationals in Nepal are involved in illegal activities from hacking the banking system to heinous crimes such as human trafficking, epardafas.com reported citing Human Trafficking Investigation Bureau Kathmandu. According to the Human Trafficking Investigation Bureau Kathmandu, the Nepalese were duped by Chinese nationals and were illegally sent to Laos with offers of high salaries.

Earlier, Police Superintendent of the Bureau Daan Bahadur Malla informed that two Chinese nationals have lured and sold 10 Nepali youths. He said that further investigation is ongoing on the suspicion that they have sent more Nepali youths abroad. The two accused Chinese citizens, involved in human trafficking, have been sent to prison for pre-trial detention. He said that Nepali citizens who supported the work had been brought under investigation, according to epardafas.com.

Both the accused Chinese citizens were in Nepal for five years on business visas and one of them was an IT engineer and married to a Nepali woman. The Bureau's investigation further revealed that they have used Nepalese agents to transport people from Nepal to Thailand and then trafficked them to Laos in a vehicle. In the beginning, they were sending people from Nepal to Laos with the greed of getting a monthly salary of 1,000 to 1,500 dollars in sales marketing of Laos.

The victims said after placing them in an IT company in Laos, they were asked to open a fake social network to contact people in different countries convincing them to invest in Bitcoin. Superintendent of Police Malla said that the Chinese citizen initially took Rs 390,000 from the victim and did not even pay him for the work he had done after he reached Laos, epardafas.com reported.

Victims also said that many Nepalese who were trafficked by the Chinese are still in Laos and are waiting for rescue. According to the bureau, the investigation is ongoing. Police arrested the Chinese nationals on the basis of complaints given separately by three women and seven men that they were trafficked.

The investigation also revealed that the victims, who knew both Chinese and English language, are sent with priority. At the same time, some youths who had completed their senior high school in Kathmandu came in contact with the Chinese with the greed of getting a salary in dollars. The temptation of high salaries has driven them from Nepal to Laos, as per the epardafas.com report.

After that, in spite of engaging them in the work in the company the Chinese said earlier, they were employed in illegal work. After working for two months, they returned to Nepal on November 11 with the help of their relatives. The victims then filed a complaint at the bureau on November 16 and based on the same complaint, the police arrested Chen Yang from Thamel in Kathmandu on November 24.

Another accused, Ruang Chaohong, who got the information that Yang has been detained, had escaped. After learning that he had escaped, the police increased surveillance at all checkpoints and succeeded in arresting him at the Tribhuvan International Airport on the morning of November 25 when he was about to leave for Bangladesh.

After all the necessary investigation by the police and arguments in Kathmandu District Court, the court remanded both of them to prison to them on December 20. The police said that many Nepali sent by the Chinese are being held as hostages in Laos and rescue efforts are ongoing, epardafas.com reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)