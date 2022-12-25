Left Menu

Multiple blasts in Pakistan's Balochistan kill five: Report

Five people were killed and 10 others were injured in multiple blasts in Pakistan's Balochistan province, The News International newspaper reported on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 20:21 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Five people were killed and 10 others were injured in multiple blasts in Pakistan's Balochistan province, The News International newspaper reported on Sunday.

On Sunday, at least four people were injured in a grenade blast on the Sabzal Road in Quetta. According to Quetta police, two hand grenades were thrown on the road of which one exploded while the other was defused. Quetta police said that they are determining the nature of the blast.

Condemning the incident, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo told the police chief to make the security arrangements in the city more effective. Pakistan has dealt with various terrorist attacks in the past few weeks.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu city, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) recently seized control of the Counter-Terrorism Department's (CTD) compound. The Pakistani newspaper said the situation on the southwestern border has witnessed several clashes along the Afghan border in Balochistan's Chaman city.

TTP is allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in neighbouring Afghanistan in August last year. The radical Islamic outfit has stepped up attacks since it announced the end of an Afghan Taliban-brokered ceasefire with the Pakistan government in November. (ANI)

