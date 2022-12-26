Left Menu

Death toll rises to 26 as winter storm sweeps across large parts of US

The death toll of people killed has risen to 26 as frosty winters continue to sweep large parts of the US.

ANI | Updated: 26-12-2022 06:19 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 06:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The death toll of people killed has risen to 26 as frosty winters continue to sweep large parts of the US, The Hill reported on Sunday. As a consequence of the Arctic blast and the winter storm, numerous people have died as a consequence of weather-related road accidents or the cold.

Buffalo, N.Y. has been the hardest impacted city in the country, with at least seven people confirmed deceased as a result of the storm. As of 7 a.m. Sunday, the National Weather Service reported 43 inches of snow at Buffalo's airport, The Hill reported. The storm has sent temperatures well below freezing across the US and has destroyed Christmas eve for many. As it pounded regions, the storm delivered hurricane-force winds and whiteout conditions.

All kinds of transportation - planes, trains, and vehicles - were disrupted due to the storm this holiday weekend, closing hundreds of miles of road and air travel cancellations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

