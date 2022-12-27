Left Menu

Pakistan: Awami Tehreek plans to hold rally from January, demand ownership of resources in Sindh

On Sunday, Awami Tehreek, a political party held a meeting and decided to have a rally in Sindh from January 3 and in Karachi from February 12.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 14:35 IST
Pakistan: Awami Tehreek plans to hold rally from January, demand ownership of resources in Sindh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Awami Tehreek's (PAT) Central committee planned to hold a series of rallies in Sindh from January to highlight the core issues of Sindh, Dawn reported. On Sunday, Awami Tehreek, a political party held a meeting and decided to have a rally in Sindh from January 3 and in Karachi from February 12.

In the meeting, the Sindh Assembly had adopted the resolution to hand over the authority of mineral and natural resources to the federal government which, it alleged, was "treachery with the people of Sindh," reported dawn. The meeting, chaired by Lal Jarwar, accused Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his associates of bargaining away Sindh's mineral and other resources, besides lands due to their lust for powers.

It said that land grabbing was being facilitated in the name of housing schemes. It also accused Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah of being a facilitator in the corrupt practice, according to Dawn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

High levels of ammonia in colon cancer restrict T cell development: Research

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022