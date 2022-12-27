Pakistan: Awami Tehreek plans to hold rally from January, demand ownership of resources in Sindh

Pakistan Awami Tehreek's (PAT) Central committee planned to hold a series of rallies in Sindh from January to highlight the core issues of Sindh, Dawn reported. On Sunday, Awami Tehreek, a political party held a meeting and decided to have a rally in Sindh from January 3 and in Karachi from February 12.

In the meeting, the Sindh Assembly had adopted the resolution to hand over the authority of mineral and natural resources to the federal government which, it alleged, was "treachery with the people of Sindh," reported dawn. The meeting, chaired by Lal Jarwar, accused Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and his associates of bargaining away Sindh's mineral and other resources, besides lands due to their lust for powers.

It said that land grabbing was being facilitated in the name of housing schemes. It also accused Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah of being a facilitator in the corrupt practice, according to Dawn. (ANI)

