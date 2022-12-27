Left Menu

Lawlessness, illiteracy reasons for 'honour killings' in Pakistan: Report

Lawlessness and illiteracy were among the top reasons why a total of 417 Pakistanis became victims in hundreds of incidents of 'honour killings' across the country in 2021, The News International reported on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 22:00 IST
Lawlessness, illiteracy reasons for 'honour killings' in Pakistan: Report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Lawlessness and illiteracy were among the top reasons why a total of 417 Pakistanis became victims in hundreds of incidents of 'honour killings' across the country in 2021, The News International reported on Tuesday. The Pakistani newspaper said of the 417 people, 152 were men and 265 were women. Around 152 incidents of honour killings were reported in Punjab province. Sindh stood second with 96 cases.

As many as 42 incidents of honour killings were reported from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 21 from Balochistan, one from Gilgit-Baltistan, and one from Islamabad, The News reported. On Monday, 'Witch Hunt/Karo-Kari' was held at the Karachi Press Club.

Qazi Khizar, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) Sindh vice president said in Karachi, 21 incidents of honour killings have, so far, been reported in 2022. The top HRCP said "lawlessness, low literacy rate and feudal system", under which influential feudal lords had made society hostage in the name of tribal traditions, the reasons behind incidence of honour killings.

Khizar regretted that there was some acceptance for the heinous crime in Pakistan society. "Even the residents of those areas from where the highest number of Karo-Kari cases were reported don't consider it a crime while the killers feel proud," it reported. "People kill women to restore the family honour. Also, the family members of the victims don't cooperate with law enforcers in conducting a proper investigation. There is an urgent need to make a mechanism for the investigation of such cases," Khizart said.

Violence against women and girls--including rape, murder, acid attacks, domestic violence, and forced marriage--remains a serious problem throughout Pakistan, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW). The New York-based HRW said human rights defenders estimate that hundreds of women are killed in so-called honor killings every year in Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

Goa: Tempo-traveller driver arrested for raping young girl tourist

 India
2
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
3
It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it turns 37

It's Martian New Year! Check out some fascinating facts about Mars as it tur...

 Global
4
Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedented audio on Mars

Hear the roar of a Martian dust devil: NASA spacecraft captures unprecedente...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022