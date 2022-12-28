Left Menu

Nepal's commitment to democracy is an example to countries around the world: US State Dept

Describing Nepal's democracy as an example to countries around the world, the US Department of State on Tuesday congratulated the people of Nepal on a successful democratic election and Pushpa Kamal Dahal and coalition partners on their formation of a new government.

ANI | Updated: 28-12-2022 07:53 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 07:53 IST
US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal. . Image Credit: ANI
Describing Nepal's democracy as an example to countries around the world, the US Department of State on Tuesday congratulated the people of Nepal on a successful democratic election and Pushpa Kamal Dahal and coalition partners on their formation of a new government. "Nepal's commitment to democracy is an example to countries around the world. We look forward to supporting Nepal as it continues to deepen its democratic traditions in accordance with the will of the Nepali people," the US Department of State said in an official statement.

The US also congratulated Pushpa Kamal Dahal and coalition partners on the creation of a new government and the victory of Nepal's democratic election. "The United States congratulates the people of Nepal on a successful democratic election and Pushpa Kamal Dahal and coalition partners on their formation of a new government," the US State Dept said quoting Blinken.

US further added that it will continue to stand with the Government of Nepal to promote issues of mutual importance including achieving sustainable and inclusive economic growth. "We are proud to have robust and longstanding ties with Nepal and will continue to stand with the Government of Nepal to promote issues of mutual importance including achieving sustainable and inclusive economic growth, strengthening Nepal's climate resilience, and upholding democracy and respect for human rights," the official statement said.

Dahal was appointed PM for the third time after he secured the support of 169 members of the Parliament to form the new government. He served as Prime Minister of Nepal from 2008 to 2009 and again from 2016 to 2017. Prachanda approached the President for his appointment as Prime Minister on December 25, after a coalition of six parties decided to support him to form the next government. The general elections did not produce a clear winner.

The unexpected decision came after the CPN-Maoist-ruled Centre abruptly severed ties with Sher Bahadur Deuba's Nepali Congress party which had been in power along with its allies. Former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) is among the parties in the new ruling coalition. Prachanda and Oli have struck an agreement to govern the country on a rotational basis, with Oli agreeing to make Prachanda Prime Minister first as per the latter's demand.

Ironically, in 2021, it was after the Prachanda and Oli split that Sher Bahadur Deuba came to power in Kathmandu, with support from Prachanda. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

