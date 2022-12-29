Left Menu

Former Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa wishes speedy recovery to PM Modi's mother

Mahinda Rajapaksa has wished speedy recovery to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother.

ANI | Updated: 29-12-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 12:28 IST
Former Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa wishes speedy recovery to PM Modi's mother
Former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today wished speedy recovery to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi after she was admitted to a hospital. "I wish my good friend PM @narendramodi's mother Smt Heeraben Modi ji a speedy recovery from her recent ailment. Our prayers are with her for healing and good health," Mahinda Rajapaksa said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad where his mother Heeraben Modi is admitted. According to the hospital, her health condition is stable. "Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad and her health condition is stable," the hospital said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon extended his 'good wishes' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi after she was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad. "Praying for the good health & speedy recovery of PM @narendramodi's mother Smt #HeerabenModi ji," Naor Gilon said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Ahead of the recently held Gujarat assembly elections, PM Narendra Modi during campaigning had met his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar. Heeraben had also cast her vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls. Earlier, PM Modi met his mother Heeraben on June 18, which was her 100th birthday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; Chinese hospitals 'extremely busy' as COVID spreads unchecked and more

Health News Roundup: Mainland China reports three COVID deaths for Dec 27; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022