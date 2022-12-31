At least 1 killed, 20 injured in Russian strikes in Kyiv

Ukraine shot 12 of more than 20 cruise missiles fired by Russia down on Saturday, Ukrainian media publication, The Kyiv Independent reported. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine, reported that 12 of the more than 20 cruise missiles fired by Russia were destroyed by the air force. He stated that they were launched from ground-based launchers and the Caspian Sea.

The military commander stated that the Air Force shot down six Russian missiles in the Kyiv Oblast, five in the northern Zhytomyr Oblast, and one in the western Khmelnytskyi Oblast, the Kyiv Independent reported. During the massive Russian strikes, at least one person was killed in Kyiv, and at least 28 were wounded across Ukraine, the Ukrainian media publication stated citing authorities.

Russian missiles struck civilian areas in the center, south, east, and west of Ukraine during the coordinated strike, which had several targets. Around 2 p.m. (local time), at least eight significant explosions were audible throughout Kyiv. Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, issued a warning to citizens to seek shelter after confirming the death of one person in the western Solomianskyi area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)