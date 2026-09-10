Russia Strikes at Ukraine's Oilseed Heartland

In a renewed offensive, Russia has launched attacks on Ukraine's critical oilseed processing plants. The latest strike hit a major facility in Dnipro managed by agribusiness giant Bunge.

Prior to the conflict, Ukraine was the leading global exporter of sunflower oil, with export revenues significantly dropping after the outbreak of hostilities. The Dnipro plant, one of the top five in Ukraine, can handle up to 1,600 tons of oilseeds daily. Regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha confirmed the attack resulted in two fatalities and several injuries.

This incident marks the fourth assault on Ukrainian oilseed infrastructure in the last 18 months. Industry leader Allseeds halted operations in Odesa, citing increasing risks, while projections estimate Ukraine could boost its sunflower oil output to 5.8 million tons in the coming agricultural year.