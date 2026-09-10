British National Charged in Drone Sabotage Plot for Russian Intelligence

Joshua Cammidge, a 31-year-old British man, appeared in London court accused of collaborating with Russian intelligence to sabotage drone factories. He allegedly provided information about factories and researched jamming devices. Although he denied intentions of sabotage, Cammidge communicated with individuals associated with Russian activities against Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 17:23 IST
British National Charged in Drone Sabotage Plot for Russian Intelligence

A British man faced Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, charged with collaborating with Russian intelligence to target drone manufacturing sites. The man, Joshua Cammidge, aged 31, allegedly provided details of drone factories and offered to sabotage them for Russia's military intelligence service, the GRU.

Prosecutors outlined how Cammidge engaged with the GRU Volunteer Corps, sharing information on four factories near his Swindon home, and performed reconnaissance on a Wi-Fi jamming device. Despite his denial of sabotage intentions during a police interview, communications revealed he was encouraged by Russian associates.

Cammidge was apprehended in Swindon by counterterrorism officers and was linked to a British national who joined the conflict on Russia's side in Ukraine. The full hearing is set for London’s Old Bailey Court on September 25. Russia's embassy in London has yet to comment on these serious allegations.

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