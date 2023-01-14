Left Menu

Indian-American Democrat Usha Reddi becomes Senator in Kansas state

On Thursday, Reddi replaced Manhattan Senator Tom Hawk who announced retirement from the Legislature in December, KSN television station reported.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 07:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 07:34 IST
Indian-American Democrat Usha Reddi becomes Senator in Kansas state
Indian American Democratic Party politician Usha Reddi (Photo Credit: Usha Reddi twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian American Democratic Party leader Usha Reddi has been sworn in as State Senator in Kansas state of the United States. Usha Reddi will represent District 22 of midwestern US state. "I was sworn in this afternoon as State Senator for District 22. It was great to have my family join me today. I look forward to representing you. Yours in public service," Reddi tweeted.

On Thursday, Reddi replaced Manhattan Senator Tom Hawk who announced retirement from the Legislature in December, KSN television station reported. "It's been a very exciting night. I'm thrilled to represent Senate District 22," Reddi was quoted as saying by KSN-TV. "Senator Tom Hawk is an outstanding leader, and I'm sure I'll be reaching out to him many times."

The US publication said that Reddi has served on the Manhattan City Commission since 2013, serving twice as mayor. Earlier, the Indian American politician was an educator in Manhattan-Ogden public schools, where she served a term as President of their National Education Association chapter.

Reddi holds degrees in elementary education and psychology. Moreover, she has also earned a Master's in educational leadership from Kansas State University. "Many of us have known Usha in her capacity as a community leader for years now, and we look forward to bringing her into the fold when she joins us as a legislative colleague next week," said Senate Democratic Leader Dinah Sykes, as quoted by KSN-TV.

"We're grateful that she has stepped up to represent the Manhattan community in this new capacity, and I'm eager to use her strengths in the Legislature to help move Kansas forward," Sykes added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
L&T Technology Services Agrees to Acquire Smart World & Communication Business of L&T

L&T Technology Services Agrees to Acquire Smart World & Communication Busine...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023