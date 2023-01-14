Left Menu

Pak: Sindh High Court directs provincial home secretary to deploy commandos for VIP security

This statement came after the leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh filed a petition in court asking for proper security as he was reportedly under threat.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 22:33 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's Sindh High Court again directed the provincial home secretary regarding the scheme of the law of the special commandos of police were assigned to escort the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders under VIPs, according to Dawn. This statement came after the leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh filed a petition in court asking for proper security as he was reportedly under threat.

At the outset of the hearing, a police officer filed a compliance report on behalf of the Sindh police chief in light of the last court order specifying the deployment of special commandos. Regarding this, the two-judge bench headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto noted that as per the report of IGP, four well-trained policemen had been provided to the petitioner, reported Dawn.

Adjourning the hearing till January 30, the bench repeated the directive for the home secretary. According to the report filed on behalf of the IGP, the Supreme Court passed an order in April 2018 and said that 555 policemen and 43 vans had been deployed for the security of 161 VIPs, including 42 policemen of eight former governors and chief ministers, 10 for speaker and deputy speaker of Sindh Assembly, 125 for provincial ministers and 65 each for serving as well as retired secretaries and commissioners/assistant commissioners.

Impleading provincial authorities and police as respondents, the petitioners sought police deployment for his security on the ground that other political leaders of the ruling PPP were also availing some protection provided by the home department as well as the IG Sindh police, Dawn reported. Previously, Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested in Lahore in July on charges of terrorism and land grabbing, reported Geo TV.

In the month of May, An FIR was filed by the Karachi police against Haleem Adil Sheikh on charges of terrorism and land grabbing. Cases were registered against Sheikh by the Anti-Encroachment Police Station Zone 2 and the Gulshan-e-Maymaar Police Station, as per ARY News.

Land-grabbing portions and terrorist sections are included in the FIRs. Abdul Waleed, a government officer, filed the terrorist FIR against the PTI leader. It's worth noting that in 2021, the Sindh opposition leader was imprisoned for one and a half months on numerous charges of interfering with government affairs, insurgency, and aerial shooting. (ANI)

