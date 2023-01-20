Left Menu

Hizb ut Tahrir in Turkey campaigning for establishment of 'Islamic Caliphate'

Turkey was going for the elections in May 2023, Hizb ut Tahrir emerged and began to call for a 'caliphate'. At the conferences held in Ankara, Istanbul, Adana and Bursa.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2023 09:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2023 09:09 IST
Hizb ut Tahrir in Turkey campaigning for establishment of 'Islamic Caliphate'
Hizb ut Tahrir calls for establishing an 'Islamic Caliphate' at conferences in Turkey . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

While Turkey was going for the elections in May 2023, Hizb ut Tahrir emerged and began to call for a 'caliphate'. Calls for the caliphate were made at the conferences held in Ankara, Istanbul, Adana and Bursa. Brochures calling for the caliphate have begun to be distributed on the streets of Ankara. The international pan-Islamist and fundamentalist political organization Hizb ut Tahrir (HuT), banned in almost every Islamic country including Turkey, seems to be freely operating in Turkey without much hindrance.

HuT and its affiliate 'Radikal Change' organized a number of public meetings and conferences with the idea of establishing an 'Islamic Caliphate'. It is worth mentioning that a conference at Ankara titled "Social collapse-problems and solution" was held on December 25, 2022, at the Kocatepe Cultural Center, 1 km from the Turkish Grand National Assembly, indicating that the HuT has the government's approval for such an agenda. A conference titled 'Social collapse-problems and solution' was organized on January 15, 2023, at Merinos Cultural Center, Bursa. Other conferences since the beginning of 2023, were held at Istanbul (Jan 08) and Adana (Jan 15), professing the establishment of the Caliphate.

Prominent theologians like Abdullah Imamoglu, HuT members including Editor-in-Chief of 'Radikal Change' Suleyman Ugurlu, Hizb ut-Tahrir Turkey Media Bureau Head Mahmut Kar, prominent authors and most notably teachers from Presidency-controlled Imam Hatip School have spoken at these conferences. The speakers profess radical Islam. Theologian Abdullah Imamoglu runs his program 'Tafsir'ul Furkan' through a youtube channel where he propagates radical Islam and talks about establishing Caliphate.

The leaflets distributed by organs of Hizb-ut-Tahrir at these conferences and on the streets of Ankara target the Istanbul Convention, women's associations, secular and mixed education, and the judicial system, while calling for a "caliphate state". These conferences have heavy attendance by representatives of the Government affiliated IHH, Red Crescent, Union of Scholars and Madrasas (Ittihadul Ulema), Suffa Foundation, Prophet Lovers Foundation, Hamidiye Foundation, Kalem-Der, Diyanet-Sen, HUDA Party and Refat (Welfare) Party's.

Many Turks have criticized such conferences and called such by the speakers targeting secular values as a political stunt and polarization backed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). Umit Ozdag, leader of the Victory (Zafer) Party strongly criticized such conferences and speakers who want to break the secular fabric of the country and destroy the dream of Kemal Ataturk. In a video shared on the social media account of Hizb ut Tahrir on February 23, 2021, with the words "Children's Call for the Caliphate on the 100th Anniversary of the Hijri Fall", Turkish children used historical names to introduce themselves and then said, "100 years without the Caliphate is enough. O Muslims, we are calling out to you, re-establish the caliphate".

It may be recalled that Turkey will be celebrating 100 years of its Republic on October 29, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites

(Update: Launched) SpaceX targeting Thursday to launch 51 Starlink internet ...

 Global
2
NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

NASA retires 30-year-old Geotail spacecraft after data recorder's failure

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines for Global South; J&J to discontinue HIV vaccine trial and more

Health News Roundup: Senegal institute to get $50 million to make vaccines f...

 Global
4
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red Planet

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter ready to take off on its 40th flight on the Red ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India's Hidden Gems: 2023's Off-the-Beat Places to Visit

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023