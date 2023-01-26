Left Menu

"Moment to honour impressive achievements of modern India", Australian PM extends greetings on Republic Day

Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell has shared Anthony Albanese's message on Twitter.

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2023 09:30 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 09:30 IST
"Moment to honour impressive achievements of modern India", Australian PM extends greetings on Republic Day
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India celebrates its 74th Republic Day on Thursday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended greetings to Indians. In the message, Anthony Albanese called it a "moment" to honour the "rich culture and impressive achievements of modern India." Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell has shared Anthony Albanese's message on Twitter. In the message, Albanese said, "It's a chance for all those of Indian heritage, including Australia's diverse and vibrant diaspora communities, to unite around their shared love of India and their shared faith in its future."

Albanese further said, "It's also a reminder of everything our shared future holds, all that we have to look forward to as we continue to strengthen and deepen our ties." Anthony Albanese stated that Australia's Day is also celebrated on January 26. Highlighting the importance of both nations celebrating the national days on a single day, he stated, "The coincidence of our national days makes this an opportunity to celebrate the depth of our friendship. Australia and India have never been closer."

Australian PM Anthony Albanese stressed that India has made "extraordinary progress across more than seven decades of independence, and Australia gives thanks for the relationship between our nations. It enriches us all. I wish all those celebrating a happy Republic Day." India marks its Republic Day every year on January 26. This year, the country celebrates its 74th Republic Day today. This year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the chief guest for the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi.

Celebrations will begin with President Draupadi Murmu unfurling the national flag on the recently unveiled Kartavaya Path, formerly known as Rajpath. A grand parade will showcase a mix of the country's military strength and cultural diversity. Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force along with other security forces will present a spectacular show in front of the nation as they march past the dais where the President along with other dignitaries will be taking the salute.

The President along with the nation witnesses India's military might. The President, who is the supreme commander of the Indian Armed Forces, distributes Paramvir Chakra, Ashok Chakra and Vir Chakra to the Bravehearts. Republic Day commemorates the day on January 26, 1950, the day when the Constitution of India came into effect after the country became a sovereign state after it got its Independence on August 15, 1947. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
2
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023