Left Menu

Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre in Kuwait celebrates Republic Day; school bags, stationery items distributed among children

School bags along with stationery items were presented among the children who gathered on the occasion.

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 23:07 IST
Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre in Kuwait celebrates Republic Day; school bags, stationery items distributed among children
Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre in Kuwait celebrating Republic Day. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

On the eve of India's 74th Republic Day, Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) in Kuwait organised an event where it invited families and children of its members. Over 200 community members participated with enthusiasm and fervour in the Republic Day celebrations that were held on Wednesday.

School bags, along with stationery items were presented to those children who gathered on the occasion. First Secretary (Community Affairs and Associations), Embassy of India in Kuwait, Kamal Singh Rathore was the chief guest and said he was grateful for the various voluntary services that the KMCC provides.

Meanwhile, Republic Day is being celebrated across the country and among the diaspora with great fervour. On this day, 74 years back, India officially adopted its Constitution following its Independence from British rule. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious; Lawsuits filed over U.S. state restrictions on abortion pills and more

Health News Roundup: FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as mos...

 Global
2
Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese feminist & activist

Adelaide Cabete: Google doodle celebrates 156th birthday of Portuguese femin...

 Portugal
3
Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk groups in autumn; Merck ends Keytruda trial in prostate cancer patients after dismal interim data and more

Health News Roundup: UK panel calls for COVID booster dose for higher-risk g...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacity as obesity drug decision looms; WHO investigating links between cough syrup deaths, considers advice for parents and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly to invest $450 million more to expand capacit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023