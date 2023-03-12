Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar extends greetings to Mauritius on its National Day

"Warm greetings to FM Alan Ganoo and the Government and people of Mauritius on their National Day. In this landmark 75th year of diplomatic relations, happy to see our truly special relationship grow stronger, including through the G20 forum," Jaishankar tweeted on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 12-03-2023 10:12 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 10:12 IST
EAM Jaishankar extends greetings to Mauritius on its National Day
EAM Jaishankar with his Mauritian counterpart Alan Ganoo (Source: Twitter/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday extended his warm greetings to the government, people of Mauritius on their National Day. "Warm greetings to FM Alan Ganoo and the Government and people of Mauritius on their National Day. In this landmark 75th year of diplomatic relations, happy to see our truly special relationship grow stronger, including through the G20 forum," Jaishankar tweeted on Sunday.

The minister shared an image with the Mauritian Foreign Minister Alan Ganoo. Mauritius got its independence on March 12, 1968, and became a Republic in 1992. To mark, and celebrate the country's independence, the day is celebrated as the National Day in Mauritius.

Alan Ganoo who is also the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail of Mauritius, recently met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and discussed strategies for promoting sustainable infrastructure development through effective collaboration. "He Alan Ganoo, Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of the Republic of Mauritius called on Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji in New Delhi today," the office of the minister tweeted.

Alan Ganoo had arrived in Delhi for the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting. "During the meeting with senior officials from both nations, the discussion focused on strategies for promoting sustainable infrastructure development through effective collaboration," the tweet by the minister's office added.

Jaishankar also met Ganoo and tweeted, "Started my meetings on #G20FMM sidelines with FM Alan Ganoo of Mauritius. Value Mauritius' participation in G20. Reiterated our commitment to Neighborhood First, SAGAR&Forward Africa policies. Discussed our robust development partnership & our strong multilateral cooperation." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over Taiwan: Report

Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023