EAM Jaishankar extends greetings to Mauritius on its National Day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday extended his warm greetings to the government, people of Mauritius on their National Day. "Warm greetings to FM Alan Ganoo and the Government and people of Mauritius on their National Day. In this landmark 75th year of diplomatic relations, happy to see our truly special relationship grow stronger, including through the G20 forum," Jaishankar tweeted on Sunday.

The minister shared an image with the Mauritian Foreign Minister Alan Ganoo. Mauritius got its independence on March 12, 1968, and became a Republic in 1992. To mark, and celebrate the country's independence, the day is celebrated as the National Day in Mauritius.

Alan Ganoo who is also the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail of Mauritius, recently met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and discussed strategies for promoting sustainable infrastructure development through effective collaboration. "He Alan Ganoo, Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of the Republic of Mauritius called on Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji in New Delhi today," the office of the minister tweeted.

Alan Ganoo had arrived in Delhi for the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting. "During the meeting with senior officials from both nations, the discussion focused on strategies for promoting sustainable infrastructure development through effective collaboration," the tweet by the minister's office added.

Jaishankar also met Ganoo and tweeted, "Started my meetings on #G20FMM sidelines with FM Alan Ganoo of Mauritius. Value Mauritius' participation in G20. Reiterated our commitment to Neighborhood First, SAGAR&Forward Africa policies. Discussed our robust development partnership & our strong multilateral cooperation." (ANI)

