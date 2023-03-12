Attack on Journalists in Afghanistan blow to freedom of expression: Richard Bennett

United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, described the attack on journalists in Mazar-e-Sharif province as a blow to the freedom of expression in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported. Bennett said he is closely monitoring the attack on the gathering aimed at awarding journalists at Tebyan Cultural Center in northern Mazar-e-Sharif province, the report said, adding that the UN Special Rapporteur emphasised the need for increased security measures for journalists in Afghanistan.

"Three people were killed and 30 others, including a significant number of journalists, were injured in this incident," stated Tebyan Cultural Center, associated with Iran's Islamic Regime. According to the Khaama report, the journalists' advocacy organisation has said at least 15 journalists have been injured in this incident, and the situation is getting tougher for journalists and media workers in Afghanistan.

The attack took place in a gathering in Mazar-e-Sharif aimed at honouring journalists for the tireless efforts they are putting in to update the world on the challenges and developments in the context of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported. This was the second terror incident in Mazar-e-Sharif over the past three days. The first one was a suicide attack that killed the governor of Balkh, Mullah Muhammad Dawood Muzamil and the second explosion targeted journalists' gatherings.

No person or militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far, and investigations are underway to find the motives behind the incident. Since the return of the Taliban to power in August 2021, the group has imposed some tough restrictions on media and journalists. According to the decrees, no private or public media outlet or news channel is allowed to criticize Taliban members or speak against Afghanistan's de facto regime. (ANI)

