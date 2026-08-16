Kate Douglass Sets New Sensational World Record at Pan Pacific Championships

In an impressive display of athleticism, American Kate Douglass shattered the women's 50 meters freestyle world record on Saturday. Competing at the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Irvine, California, she clocked an astounding 23.49 seconds in the preliminaries.

Her fellow American and training partner, Gretchen Walsh, previously held the record with a time of 23.55 seconds, which she set at the Sette Colli meet on June 28. On Saturday morning, Walsh posted the second-fastest time, coming in at 23.78 seconds.

The championships are being viewed as a significant early benchmark as athletes prepare for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Douglass, a five-time Olympic medalist, also contributed to breaking the world record in the mixed 4x100 meters medley relay earlier in the meet.