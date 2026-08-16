Kate Douglass Sets New Sensational World Record at Pan Pacific Championships

American swimmer Kate Douglass broke the women's 50 meters freestyle world record at the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships, posting a time of 23.49 seconds. Her compatriot and training partner, Gretchen Walsh, held the previous record. The event is seen as a crucial lead-up to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2026 00:50 IST | Created: 16-08-2026 00:50 IST
Kate Douglass Sets New Sensational World Record at Pan Pacific Championships
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In an impressive display of athleticism, American Kate Douglass shattered the women's 50 meters freestyle world record on Saturday. Competing at the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Irvine, California, she clocked an astounding 23.49 seconds in the preliminaries.

Her fellow American and training partner, Gretchen Walsh, previously held the record with a time of 23.55 seconds, which she set at the Sette Colli meet on June 28. On Saturday morning, Walsh posted the second-fastest time, coming in at 23.78 seconds.

The championships are being viewed as a significant early benchmark as athletes prepare for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Douglass, a five-time Olympic medalist, also contributed to breaking the world record in the mixed 4x100 meters medley relay earlier in the meet.

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