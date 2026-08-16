All Blacks Dismantle Bulls: A Dominant Display in Pretoria

New Zealand's rugby team showcased a commanding performance by defeating South Africa's Bulls 50-19 in Pretoria. This match served as a strong prelude to their upcoming test against the Springboks. With strong set-pieces and improved discipline, the All Blacks demonstrated their readiness for the imminent test series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 16-08-2026 01:01 IST
All Blacks Dismantle Bulls: A Dominant Display in Pretoria
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  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a dazzling display of rugby prowess, New Zealand overwhelmed South Africa's Bulls with a decisive 50-19 victory in Pretoria on Saturday. This match marked an impressive preparatory event ahead of the first test against the formidable Springboks next weekend.

The All Blacks were relentless, showcasing superior set-piece executions and breakdown dominance. Despite playing against a weakened Bulls lineup, they maintained exceptional discipline. “This was another tough game for us,” stated New Zealand captain Codie Taylor, emphasizing the imminent challenge posed by the Springboks in Johannesburg.

Scoring opened with a tactical backline maneuver, allowing wing Josh Moorby to cross into the corner. The All Blacks' strategic advantage continued with additional tries from players including Leroy Carter and Rieko Ioane, further honing their preparations for the test series.

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