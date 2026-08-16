Record-breaking Canadian Falcon Fetches $346,000 at Saudi Auction

A Canadian-bred falcon, setting new records, was sold for a staggering $346,000 at the International Falcon Breeders Auction in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The sale marked the highest price at this year's event and the second-highest in the history of the annual auction.

Bred by the Jim Wilson farm in Ontario, the notable juvenile three-quarter gyr super white falcon was sold on the auction's seventh night, organized by the National Center for Falcons at its Malham headquarters, located about 65 km north of Riyadh. This falcon is now eligible to compete in renowned falcon races in Saudi Arabia, where the prize pool for the racing season totals approximately $12.5 million. Bidding for the Canadian falcon started at 200,000 Saudi riyals ($53,000), eventually reaching a peak of 1.3 million riyals ($346,000), amid fierce competition.

In 2021, the auction's record was set when an ultra-white three-quarter pure gyr falcon was sold for 1.75 million riyals ($467,000). The current auction will continue until August 25.