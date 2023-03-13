Pakistan to seek US help for revival of stalled IMF loan programme

Pakistan has decided to seek US help for the revival of the stalled IMF loan programme, following the delay in the staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund, ARY News reported. According to sources within the Finance Ministry, the incumbent government has decided to seek Washington's help as the majority of the demands of the fund have been completed. "There is no need for further delay in the staff-level agreement."

As per sources, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will talk with the US envoy this week. It has been learnt that there are chances of a staff-level agreement between Pakistan and the IMF this week. The virtual talks are also scheduled today with the International Monetary Fund.

Talks were held between officials from State Bank of Pakistan and IMF on Thursday. They discussed the points finalised in the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies. IMF had asked Pakistan to implement its demands before reaching a staff-level agreement for revival of the USD 7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) stalled for months.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was out to create hurdles in the revival of the International Monetary Fund's programme which was reached during the previous PTI-led government, Pakistan Today reported. He said that the creation of chaos on roads is part of Imran Khan's agenda which aims at "fanning the fire of instability in the country." "The creation of chaos on roads and anarchy is part and parcel of Imran Niazi's agenda, aimed at fanning the fire of instability in the country," PM Sharif said in a short statement shared by Pakistan PM Office media wing on Saturday.

"The timid person did not allow the courts to search him as he is guilty," he added. PM Sharif said that the PTI chief did not want the poor people to come out of the problems, including inflation and economic pressure, as per the news report. He said that former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's evasion from courts shows "height of cowardice."

PM Sharif said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif faced the worst kind of vengeance at the hands of NAB-Niazi connivance in the past. Sharif said that the PML-N leadership faced the ordeals of death cells and braved the unfounded cases of heroin, as per the news report. "Imran Khan's evasion from courts amounts to the height of cowardice," the PM observed. "First, he (Imran) left the IMF programme and now is resisting the courts," he said, adding Imran Khan had also deviated from his promises and ideals, according to Pakistan Today report.

"We have faced the courts and laws in the trumped-up charges framed against our family members including sons, daughters and sisters," he added. (ANI)

