Nepal's Vice President-elect to be sworn-in tomorrow

According to the Nepal President's office, the oath-taking ceremony has been scheduled at 10 am on Monday at President's residence, Sheetal Niwas.

ANI | Updated: 19-03-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 18:37 IST
Nepal's Vice President-elect Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav (Photo Credit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's newly-elected Vice President Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav is scheduled to take the oath of office and secrecy on Monday at 10 am (local time), the President's Office announced. According to the Nepal President's office, the oath-taking ceremony has been scheduled at 10 am on Monday at the President's residence, Sheetal Niwas.

Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav was elected to the post of Vice President on March 17. In the vice-presidential election, Yadav secured 30,328 votes. The tenure of Nepal's outgoing Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun ended on March 18. The Election Commission on Sunday also submitted the report with the results of the Vice-Presidential election to President Ram Chandra Paudel this afternoon.

Elected as the third vice president of Nepal and second of the Federal Republic of Nepal, Ram Sahaya Prasad Yadav started his political journey in 1990 with Nepal Sadbhawana Party. He was also the founding general secretary of the Madhesi Jana Adhikar Forum and had an active role in the first Madhesh Movement (2007). He began his parliamentary career in the first Constituent Assembly in 2008.

Ram Sahaya was elected a lawmaker from the Bara district on the then Forum ticket and was re-elected from the same place in 2017. He had served as Nepal's Minister of Forest and Environment in the former Sher Bahadur Deuba-led government. He was elected to the House of Representatives from Bara-2 in the November polls held last year. After the abolishment of the monarchy, Nepal in 2008 elected Parmanda Jha as the first Vice President of the nation. With the promulgation of a new constitution in September 2015, the Himalayan Nation became the Federal Republic. Nanda Bahadur Pun, who was member of Maoist Center, became the first Vice President of Federal Republic of Nepal after being elected in November 2015. (ANI)

