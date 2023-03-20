Left Menu

Imran Khan-led PTI seeks FIR against Sanaullah, Maryam Nawaz over Zaman Park raid

Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sought the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Rana Sanaullah and Maryam Nawaz in the Zaman Park raid that took place in Lahore on Saturday, ARY News reported.

ANI | Updated: 20-03-2023 11:39 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 11:39 IST
Imran Khan-led PTI seeks FIR against Sanaullah, Maryam Nawaz over Zaman Park raid
PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has sought the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Rana Sanaullah and Maryam Nawaz in the Zaman Park raid that took place in Lahore on Saturday, ARY News reported. The application filed against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz blamed the two leaders for the raid, followed by clashes at Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence.

In order to file a police report (FIR) against Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi, and Inspector General (IG) Punjab, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted a request to the Race Course police station, ARY News reported. The application was filed by the caretaker of Imran Khan's residence.

It included the names of CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, DIG Operations Afzal Kausar, SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf, Superintendents Police (SPs) of CIA, headquarters, and Saddar, reported ARY News. While addressing the nation, a day after a search operation was conducted at his residence after Khan visited the court, the former PM said that the officials broke into his house when his wife 'Bushra Bibi' was alone.

"I want to ask everyone, police, army officers, the judges of this country and the people [about] the respect of chaddor and char dewari in Islam," Khan said. He said he wanted to address the matter last night but could not. "It was good that I didn't because I was angry. And a person should not talk when he is angry," he added. Imran further alleged that the officials carrying out the operation had looted his house and taken away everything they found. "Do you not have any shame?" he asked as he targeted Punjab Inspector General (IG) Usman Anwar and used choice words for him, according to Dawn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
3
Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in ...

 India
4
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023