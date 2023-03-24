Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs urges for timely, adequate funding for India's G20 presidency

The Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs has urged for timely and adequate funding for India's G20 Presidency and training for personnel involved in events and Programmes. The Committee has noted that out of the allocation of Rs 320 crore in 2022-23 for G20 India's Presidency Summit, the expenditure incurred so far under this head is Rs 92.59 crore and an amount of Rs 990 crore has been provisioned in the BE 2023-24.

The Committee understands that the BE 2023-24 allocation is not adequate based on current estimations and projections and G20 Secretariat/MEA would seek additional outlay for implementation of G20 meetings during the course of FY 2023-24, according to a Parliamentary Report by the External Affairs Committee. The Committee on External Affairs headed by P.P. Chaudhary presented their Twentieth Report on the Demands for Grants of the Ministry of External Affairs for the year 2023-24, on Tuesday.

Being aware of the magnitude and scale of events/programmes planned all over the country during India's G20 Presidency, the Committee expect timely availability of funds for the effective implementation of events and programmes scheduled for the current year. The Committee, therefore, desired that the Ministry should remain vigilant and keep a close and diligent watch on the trend of expenditure while holding G20 meetings/events and make careful regular analysis for funding requirements so that a realistic projection of anticipated expenditure is arrived at well in advance and the Ministry can get the desired funds from the Ministry of Finance well on time to meet all the expenses in this regard.

The Committee has noted that the G20 Presidency is India's most high-profile international endeavour ever. It is also a unique opportunity to present a face of leadership, diversity, success and our development template to the world. The Committee feels that in order to showcase the best of India to the world and to live up to India's vision of becoming 'Viswa Guru', each and every personnel to be engaged from the stakeholder organisations for G20 programmes needs to be groomed appropriately.

Hence, the Committee has desired that formal training for all the officials involved in the upcoming events should be held at regular intervals, in addition to inter-ministerial training and familiarisation programmes held by the G20 Secretariat. As citizen engagement and large-scale public participation through various 'Jan Bhagidari' activities are also being planned and conducted across the country, follow-up training for the officials of all line Ministries as well as the Protocol Officers of States should also be conducted so that the decentralized activities and programmes are brought in alignment with the G20 initiatives and programmes.

Further, no stone should be left unturned in creating awareness among the citizens about the mission and vision of G20 to be upheld as a country before the visiting delegations. (ANI)

