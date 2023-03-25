Left Menu

Japan man detained in Beijing for alleged violation of China's law: Report

A senior Japanese company official in his 50s was detained in Beijing earlier this month for alleged violation of the country's law, Kyodo News reported, citing a source familiar with Japan-China relations said on Saturday.

A senior Japanese company official in his 50s was detained in Beijing earlier this month for alleged violation of the country's law, Kyodo News reported, citing a source familiar with Japan-China relations said on Saturday. The Japanese government has been seeking his release at an early date and attempting to provide him with consular assistance through the Japanese Embassy in Beijing, the report said, citing a source.

Another source said China has not given a sufficient explanation as to what resulted in the detention of the Japanese company official, Kyodo News reported, adding, China has been enhancing scrutiny of foreign organizations and individuals in the name of protecting national security. A number of foreigners have been held after the introduction of the counterespionage law in 2014 and a national security law in 2015. Since 2015, at least 16 Japanese citizens, excluding the latest one, have been detained in China for their alleged involvement in espionage activities.

Meanwhile, Japan has decided to deploy missile troops on remote islands near China and Taiwan, CNN reported, adding that Japan has ordered numerous troops, including missile units to ensure its hold in the region and showcase its defence capabilities. Notably, the island of Ishigaki is quite famous amongst scuba divers and is located 200 kilometres south of the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands. The islands, which are known in China as the Diaoyu Islands and Diaoyutai in Taiwan, have become one of the key points of focus for increasing tensions in the region.

Around 570 men of Japan's Ground Self-Defence Force will be stationed at the recently built garrison on Ishigaki island in the prefecture of Okinawa, the country's military confirmed, according to CNN. The troops reportedly arrived on Thursday. Notably, the island of Ishigaki is quite famous amongst scuba divers and is located 200 kilometres south of the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, stated the report, adding that the islands, which are known in China as the Diaoyu Islands and Diaoyutai in Taiwan, have become one of the key points of focus for increasing tensions in the region. (ANI)

