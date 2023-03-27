Left Menu

North Korea launches ballistic missile towards East Sea: South Korea's military

Japanese Prime Minister's office in a tweet said that North Korea has fired a suspected ballistic missile.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 07:30 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 07:30 IST
North Korea launches ballistic missile towards East Sea: South Korea's military
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Monday, Yonhap news agency reported citing South Korea's military. The development has also been confirmed by the Japanese Prime Minister's office. Japan PM's office in a tweet said, "North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow." South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the military is analyzing related details, including the missile's flight distance and apogee, as per the news report.

North Korea's ballistic missile launch comes at a time when Pyongyang has strongly protested the Ssangyong amphibious landing exercise of South Korea and the United States that started last week, according to a Yonhap news agency report. The US-South Korea drills are scheduled to end on April 3. Last week, North Korea tested a new underwater nuclear-capable attack drone, Al Jazeera reported citing the country's state news agency KCNA said on Friday. Significantly, the drone operated continuously for 59 hours underwater before being destroyed as part of a drill to intimidate the US and South Korean armed forces.

The North Korean military deployed and test-fired the new weapons system this week during a military drill directed by Kim Jong Un, with the aim to determine if it could produce a deadly blast and wave on a "super-scale." According to KCNA, "This nuclear underwater assault drone may be launched at any coast and port or operated while being towed by a surface ship." The drone was placed in the water off South Hamgyong province on Tuesday and cruised underwater for 59 hours and 12 minutes, at a depth of some 80 to 150 metres, before detonating in waters off its east coast on Thursday, Al Jazeera reported citing the news agency.

However, the South Korean news agency, Yonhap said that the drone's final target point was a mock enemy port set up in the waters of Hongwon Bay, Al Jazeera reported citing the media report. The drone exercise comes as a US amphibious assault ship arrived in South Korea to participate in the joint military exercise. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023