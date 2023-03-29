Left Menu

Afghanistan: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Kabul

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the NCS stated that the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres.

ANI | Updated: 29-03-2023 08:00 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 08:00 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck 85 kilometres East of Kabul in Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to National Center (NCS) for Seismology. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the NCS stated that the earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres.

National Center (NCS) for Seismology tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-03-2023, 05:49:06 IST, Lat: 34.45 & Long: 70.13, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 85km E of Kabul, Afghanistan." Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 25 kilometres South of the Farkhar district of Takhar province in Afghanistan, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. According to the USGS, the quake occurred at 04:53:29 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 124.1 Km. The epicentre was detected at 36.345°N and 69.912°E respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

