Left Menu

Rudrendra Tandon is India's next Ambassador to Greece

Prior to his arrival in Kabul, Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon was India's Ambassador to ASEAN Secretariat in 2018.

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 19:23 IST
Rudrendra Tandon is India's next Ambassador to Greece
Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rudrendra Tandon, a 1994 batch IFS officer, presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Greece. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

In September 2020 Rudrendra Tandon assumed charge as India's Ambassador to Afghanistan, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. Prior to his arrival in Kabul, Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon was India's Ambassador to ASEAN Secretariat in 2018.

Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1994. He has done postings at the Indian Embassies in Paris (France), Algiers (Algeria), Kabul (Afghanistan) and Moscow (Russia) and served as India's Consul General in Jalalabad (Afghanistan).

While posted in India, he has served as Under Secretary (Pakistan), Director in the Prime Minister's Office, Director (Pakistan), JS (PAI) and Joint Secretary (UNP). Ambassador Tandon has done a Masters' Degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics and is married to an Indian Police Service Officer, read an MEA official release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer mandatory, but favoured, France's health body says; COVID led to sharp rise in vaccine compensation schemes, but gaps remain -Oxford and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 vaccination for health workers no longer manda...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
4
Two closest-ever black holes to Earth discovered by ESA's Gaia mission

Two closest-ever black holes to Earth discovered by ESA's Gaia mission

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Electric Vehicle Revolution: How it's Changing the Automotive Industry

The SWOT Satellite: Measuring the Pulse of Our Planet's Water Resources

BuzzFeed Buzzes up Content Creation with OpenAI's ChatGPT-Powered AI

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023