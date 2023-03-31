Rudrendra Tandon is India's next Ambassador to Greece

Rudrendra Tandon, a 1994 batch IFS officer, presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Greece. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

In September 2020 Rudrendra Tandon assumed charge as India's Ambassador to Afghanistan, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. Prior to his arrival in Kabul, Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon was India's Ambassador to ASEAN Secretariat in 2018.

Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1994. He has done postings at the Indian Embassies in Paris (France), Algiers (Algeria), Kabul (Afghanistan) and Moscow (Russia) and served as India's Consul General in Jalalabad (Afghanistan).

While posted in India, he has served as Under Secretary (Pakistan), Director in the Prime Minister's Office, Director (Pakistan), JS (PAI) and Joint Secretary (UNP). Ambassador Tandon has done a Masters' Degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics and is married to an Indian Police Service Officer, read an MEA official release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)