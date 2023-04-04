6.2-magnitude quake strikes Philippines

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale struck 514 km east of Manila, Philippines on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The earthquake occurred at 18:24:37 (IST) and hit Manila, Philippines at a depth of 47 km, the NCS informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 04-04-2023, 18:24:37 IST, Lat: 13.81 & Long: 125.69, Depth: 47 Km, Location: 514km E of Manila, Philippines," the NCS tweeted. No casualties have yet been reported. No damages have been detected as of now. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)