UAE FM Abdullah bin Zayed meets counterpart from Bosnia and Herzegovina

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Bosnia and Herzegovina Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic, explored avenues of propelling cooperation across all fronts.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2023 15:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2023 15:12 IST
UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan meets Bosnia and Herzegovina Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic. (Photo: Twitter//@OFMUAE). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], April 8 (ANI/WAM): H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Bosnia and Herzegovina Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic, explored avenues of propelling cooperation across all fronts. This came as part of the UAE top diplomat's visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, during which the two ministers discussed methods that support their developmental efforts.

They emphasised on the importance of investing in the opportunities up for grabs to enhance collaboration, with special emphasis on the economic and trade levels. Sheikh Abdullah expressed the UAE's desire to strengthen relations with the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina in a way that achieves the common interests of the two countries and the higher good of their peoples.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina minister, for his part, welcomed Sheikh Abdullah and his accompanying delegation, stressing the importance of their visit in further promoting cooperation between the two countries at various levels. The meeting was attended by Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Cultural Affairs and Public Diplomacy, Saeed Mubarak Al-Hajri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Nabila Al Shamsi, the UAE's non-resident ambassadress to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Sheikh Abdullah later left Sarajevo, wrapping up a week-long, multi-leg working visit that included Greece, Serbia, Kosovo, Albania, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. He was seen off at the airport by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

