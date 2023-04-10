Left Menu

2 killed, 4 injured in accident in Afghanistan's Paktia

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Two people were killed, and four others were injured due to a accident in Afghanistan's eastern Paktia province on Monday, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported. According to the provincial police spokesman, Mohammad Munib Zadran, at least two passengers were killed and four others were injured when a car went turtle on Monday in Afghanistan's eastern province of Paktia.

The injured people were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, and two of those injured are reported to be in serious condition. There have been four road accidents in the country since last Friday. Separate traffic incidents in the country's Badakhshan, Baghlan, and Faryab provinces have resulted in four fatalities and eleven injuries in the previous four days.

According to the World Health Organization, 6,033 people died in road traffic accidents in Afghanistan in 2020, accounting for 2.6 per cent of all fatalities. In terms of accident fatalities, the country ranked 76th in the world. According to the officials, Hundreds of people die in the country due to irresponsible driving, congested roads, underdeveloped highways, and poorly maintained vehicles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

