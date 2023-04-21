Left Menu

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, Netherlands' FM discuss latest situation in Sudan

The two sides stressed that the protection of civilians and foreign communities represents a high priority amid the continued hostilities in Sudan.

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 21 (ANI/WAM): H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of UAE, discussed the latest developments in the Republic of Sudan during a phone call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Wopke Hoekstra. The two ministers also spoke of ways to contain the ongoing crisis in Sudan, ceasing military operations and calling the conflicting parties to resume talks to reach political solutions and national consensus while restoring security and stability in the country.

The two sides stressed that the protection of civilians and foreign communities represents a high priority amid the continued hostilities in Sudan. The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation highlighted that the UAE supports the Sudanese people and their aspirations for a safe and peaceful future. He also stressed the importance of promoting the ongoing efforts aimed at calling the conflicting parties to resume talks to reach a sustainable, peaceful settlement to the crisis. (ANI/WAM)

