UAE leaders congratulate Tanzanian President on Union Day
ANI | Updated: 26-04-2023 12:47 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 12:47 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 26 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Samia Hassan of Tanzania on the occasion of her country's Union Day, marked annually on 26th April.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Tanzanian President. (ANI/WAM)
