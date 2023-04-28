Left Menu

Since independence, Kazakhstan has worked diligently to build an inclusive society: Report

As per the factsheet, Kazakhstan's multicultural society is made up of approximately 19 million people, representing over 100 ethnic groups and 18 religious denominations. Importantly, all ethnic groups hold a single civil and social status in Kazakhstan.

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 19:24 IST
Since independence, Kazakhstan has worked diligently to build an inclusive society: Report
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has in the over 30 years since its independence, worked diligently to build an inclusive society which promotes ethnic dialogue and harmony. The Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan plays an important role in this, according to a factsheet on ethnic and religious relations in Kazakhstan and the role of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan. The policy is being maintained and developed by the country's President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Kazakhstan's government.

As per the factsheet, Kazakhstan's multicultural society is made up of approximately 19 million people, representing over 100 ethnic groups and 18 religious denominations. Importantly, all ethnic groups hold a single civil and social status in Kazakhstan. There are over 3,000 religious organisations in Kazakhstan, which all operate free from government interference.

The country's latest census (2021) showed that the ethnic structure of Kazakh society is approximately 70 per cent Kazakh and 16 per cent Russian. Other groups include Ukrainians, Uzbeks, Germans, Tatars, Chechens, Ingush, Uyghurs, Koreans and Turks. Even though the country's largest religious grouping is in Islam, followers of all faiths live in harmony with each other, safeguarded by the Constitution of Kazakhstan which guarantees the right and freedom to choose one's own religion or belief of any kind.

Kazakhstan's efforts to build an inclusive society which promotes interfaith dialogue and religious harmony, are recognised and welcomed by international organisations including the United Nations, UNESCO, the World Islamic League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. The Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the session of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan in 2022, emphasised that it is of fundamental importance that representatives of all ethnic groups living in Kazakhstan share common civic values and associate themselves with the country. He added that "this is our great achievement over the years of independence, and we are obliged to comprehensively strengthen it".

During the session of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan in 2022, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasised that it is of fundamental importance that representatives of all ethnic groups living in Kazakhstan share common civic values and associate themselves with the country. He added that "this is our great achievement over the years of independence, and we are obliged to comprehensively strengthen it", as per the factsheet. Several significant projects have been implemented in Kazakhstan in the recent years, including regarding the recommendations of the OSCE High Commissioner, aimed at further consolidating the Kazakh society, strengthening institutions of inter-ethnic and interfaith harmony, building an effective system of interaction between government bodies and ethnic and cultural associations, as well as improving the education system in the languages of various ethnic groups of Kazakhstan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID drug sales decline; AbbVie posts weak sales of newer drugs as Humira faces fresh competition, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: Gilead profit misses Wall Street expectations as COVID ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces hurdles; US FDA approves Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer pledge for more equal access to RSV shot faces h...

 Global
3
Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as black holes

Two massive touching stars in neighbouring galaxy on course to collide as bl...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; Newcastle's Isak showing Henry-esque quality and more

Sports News Roundup: Everton's 69-year top-flight run hanging by a thread; N...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023