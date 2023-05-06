Left Menu

Pakistan: Targeted killings of Shia teachers triggers roadblocks, shutter down strike

Protest rallies were held against the massacre of Shiite teachers, which KPK authorities tried to prove a land dispute. The horrific incident took place after unidentified gunmen killed a person at Shalozan on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2023 16:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 16:53 IST
Seven teachers were killed in the Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@shujaatQuadri). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A complete wheel jam and a shutter-down strike were observed in various areas of Pakistan's Kurram including Parachinar against the gory killing of eight persons including seven Shia school teachers in the Teri Mengal area of Parachinar. Protest rallies were held on Friday against the massacre of Shia school teachers, which KPK authorities tried to prove a land dispute. The horrific incident took place after unidentified gunmen killed a person at Shalozan on Thursday. After this incident, terrorists stormed a school at Teri Mengal and brutally murdered seven teachers in the firing.

Following the killing of Shia teachers, Zahid Tooro, a representative of the Kurram Teachers Association announced the closure of all private and government schools. Board exams for 9th and 10th classes were also postponed As a result of the strike, Parachinar and other areas remained deserted with no traffic on the roads and markets closed. Grieved people held demonstrations at several places.

The Israr High School teachers held a demonstration. Teacher Suhail Zaman announced that their protest will continue and schools will remain closed until a proper and suitable investigation of the incident is carried out. He regretted that the administration and education department immediately take notice of a teacher who remains absent from duty but they don't take any steps to protect teachers. Women also staged a protest rally at the Alozai area of Parachinar. They carried placards and banners inscribed with slogans such as "It is better to raise voice than carrying a dead body."

A leader of the Tooro Bangash tribe, namely Anayat Tooro said that seven persons have been buried. Following funerals, a huge mourning procession was taken out towards Parachinar Press Club. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

