Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf social media activist apologises for smear campaign against Pakistan Army

Taking to his Twitter, the user, who is identified as Abdul Rehman Kamalm, who is reportedly a member of PTI, admitted that he indulged in posting inappropriate language and propaganda against the dead armed forces on his micro-social media account, which is registered with the fake name Raheela Sadpara.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2023 17:33 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 17:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Months after running a campaign against the Pakistani Army, a user, who was reportedly a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media team, has come forward and apologised for his treatment against the deaths of armed forces through his fake Twitter and Facebook accounts, Geo News reported citing Associated Press of Pakistan (APP). A resident of Charsadda, reportedly a member of PTI, claimed that he had been an active social media member of PTI operating from Dubai, UAE.

Taking to his Twitter, the user, who is identified as Abdul Rehman Kamal, admitted that he indulged in posting inappropriate language and propaganda against the dead armed forces on his micro-social media account, which is registered with the fake name Raheela Sadpara. According to Geo News, citing APP, Kamal had been residing in Dubai and was a member of the PTI's social media team for the last six years. He had fake accounts, including three on Twitter and one on Facebook.

After realising his mistake, Kamal said, he regretted his past conduct and vowed not to use any unsuitable language in his posts in future. He also apologised to the bereaved families of dead Pakistani soldiers for his offending posts.

Last year, a series of posts became a trendy thing which was vilifying the army and its officers were promoted in the recent past. After the chopper crash in Lasbela last year, a section of social media activists and certain political zealots launched an abhorrent and unacceptable online campaign to advance their personal and political malice, which drew a strong reaction from people belonging to all walks of life, political leadership and the state institutions.

The ruling coalition blamed the PTI's social media team for launching the smear campaign at the behest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. In August 2022, the military expressed strong disapproval of "false propaganda and insensitive comments on social media".

Later, the FIA constituted a team to trace and arrest those behind the campaigns. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

