Khalifa Al Marar heads UAE delegation to Arab League Ministerial Council extraordinary meetings on Syria, Sudan, and Palestine

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, headed the UAE delegation to the extraordinary meetings of the Arab League Ministerial Council at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Cairo today, Sunday. The first meeting addressed Syria, while the second meeting discussed developments on the situation in Sudan, and the third meeting discussed developments on the Palestinian cause.

During the first closed meeting, Arab foreign ministers adopted a draft resolution to reinstate Syria's membership in the Arab League following its suspension in 2011 and stressed the importance of initiating an active Arab role in resolving the Syrian crisis. During the second closed extraordinary meeting regarding developments on the crisis in Sudan, the ministers adopted a draft resolution that includes the formation of an Arab ministerial contact group to reach a settlement to the current crisis and work to restore stability and calm.

In the third closed meeting, the ministers discussed the latest developments concerning the Palestinian cause and continued Israeli violations, wherein a statement was adopted in this regard.

