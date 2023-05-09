Mayhem unleashed on Pakistani streets; protestors throng Army HQ, residence of Corps Commander

Several violent protests erupted across Pakistan including at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and the residence of the Corps Commander in Lahore, which was once the house of Mohammed Ali Jinnah, following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday afternoon. People have taken to the streets, resorted to violence, arson and even raised many slogans to register their resentment against the arrest of ex-PM of Pakistan and PTI chief Imran Khan, across Pakistan including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Karachi, Quetta, Mardan, Bannu, and Chilas.

The protesting mob resorted to stone pelting on houses, offices and vehicles, burning banners and tyres and blocking roads. Several videos surfacing on social media platforms show groups of men, some with their faces covered, entering gated premises of GHQ with sticks, which they later were seen using to hit the walls.

Such violent protests are an aberration in the history of Pakistan, where citizens are seen vandalising the Pak Army GHQ and the residence of the Corps Commander, which has controlled the nation since its independence, showing the growing popularity of Imran Khan. Meanwhile, in Faisalabad, a mob pelted stones on Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah's house.

Prominent journalist Talat Hussain said that those PTI protestors at GHQ in Rawalpindi and at the residence of Corps Commander Lahore can be seen vandalising the CC residence. Talat cautioned, "After the attacks on GHQ and Corps Commander's Lahore house, anything can happen now. The first target is to deal with the rioters, perpetrators and those who spread them. Time is short and conditions are very bad."

Lahore remains no exception, serving as the hub of the PTI leader's operations ever since a no-confidence vote forced him out of the prime minister's office in April of last year. A larger number of party members have stopped traffic on major highways including Canal Road, and some have reportedly infiltrated the Lahore Cantonment area. Videos shared on social media show several demonstrators entering the Lahore Commander's home while brandishing batons. There are also some army men visible loitering on the building's grounds.

Meanwhile, the PTI also released a video purporting to show protests being held in Multan Cantt against the "abduction" of their leader. Unconfirmed footage making the rounds on social media suggest that more protestors have assembled in front of the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, while another video depicts individuals going in the direction of Rah Wali Cantt in Gujranwala.

The PTI Chairman was taken into custody while on the grounds of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), where he was there for biometric verification in two cases. Five police officers have been injured in the protests while 43 protesters have been arrested.

In the wake of these protests, section-144 has been implemented in Islamabad and in Peshawar. Khan has been detained in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, according to NAB, which has confirmed the development. According to the report, the NAB head issued the arrest warrants for him on May 1. (ANI)

