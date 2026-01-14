Left Menu

Notorious Motorcycle Theft Ring Busted in Mumbai

A motorcycle theft gang operating in Mumbai's western suburbs has been dismantled with the arrest of three individuals, including the ringleader. Authorities recovered 46 stolen bikes from a workshop. The gang targeted areas under Juhu, DN Nagar, and Versova police jurisdictions. Further investigations are expected to solve more theft cases.

Updated: 14-01-2026 20:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a major crackdown, Mumbai police dismantled a notorious gang responsible for a spate of motorcycle thefts in the city's western suburbs. The operation led to the arrest of three individuals, including the alleged ringleader, and the recovery of 46 stolen motorcycles.

The gang primarily targeted areas under the jurisdictions of Juhu, DN Nagar, and Versova police stations. The investigation, which relied heavily on CCTV footage and technical analysis, resulted in the arrest of Munna Mali and Janardan Bane. According to police statements, the suspects admitted to conducting daily reconnaissance, followed by late-night thefts outside residential complexes and on public roads.

The kingpin, identified as Ashpak Mansuri, allegedly dismantled and sold stolen motorcycles and their parts from his workshop in Jogeshwari. Police officials are optimistic that further interrogations will uncover additional information, potentially leading to the resolution of more cases across the affected localities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

