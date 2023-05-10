'Anyone knows online link of Delhi Police?' inquires Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari after Imran Khan's arrest

Delhi Police on Tuesday took a jibe at Pakistani actress Sehar Shinwari after she inquired about the online link of Delhi Police for justice as protests erupted in her country following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday. Sehar Shinwari tweeted, "Anyone knows the online link of Delhi Police? I have to file a complaint against Indian PM & Indian Intelligence Agency RAW who are spreading chaos and terrorism in my country Pakistan. If the Indian courts are free (As they claims) then I am sure Indian Supreme Court will provide me justice."

In response, Delhi Police said that they still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan. They further inquired about how she wrote a tweet as the internet has been shut down in Pakistan. Delhi Police tweeted, "We are afraid we still do not have jurisdiction in Pakistan. But, would like to know how come you are tweeting when the internet has been shut down in your country!"

Protests erupted in Pakistan after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was arrested by Rangers personnel from Islamabad High Court (IHC) -- acting on National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) warrant. The Pakistan government has suspended social media and internet services across the country, The Nation reported. PTI workers protested in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan, Geo News reported. Demonstrators clashed with the police near Nursery in Karachi. They pelted stones at police vehicles and tore down street lights. There were reports that police fired teargas shells at the protesters.

Police also fired teargas shells at protesters on Rawalpindi's Murree Road. PTI supporters chanted slogans "Release Imran Khan," and "Shut down Pakistan," in the streets of Lahore, Faizabad, Bannu, and Peshawar. "People of Lahore moving from Liberty towards Lahore Cantt," tweeted PTI's handle. Imran Khan was arrested as part of NAB's investigation in the Al-Qadir Trust case ahead of his appearance before the Islamabad High Court to seek bail in multiple FIRs registered against him. Rangers personnel driving a black Toyota Hilux Vigo took Imran Khan away to NAB Rawalpindi, Geo News reported.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan along with his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders is facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer. As per the charges, Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion -- 190 million pounds at the time -- sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.They are also accused of getting undue benefit in the form of over 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa, to establish Al Qadir University. (ANI)

