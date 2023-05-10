PTI to move SC against Islamabad Court upholding Imran Khan's arrest: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said the party will approach the Supreme Court today morning to challenge the Islamabad High Court's upholding of party chairman Imran Khan's arrest. Fawad Chaudhry termed Islamabad High Court's decision "surprising." He tweeted, "It is surprising that Islamabad High Court has declared the arrest of Imran Khan as legal, the arrest of Imran Khan without giving a decision on bail before his arrest is illegal, this decision is being challenged in the Supreme Court this morning."

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday termed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest as "legal," Geo News reported. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was arrested outside IHC by Rangers on the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) warrant in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had started an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, Imran Khan and others accused allegedly adjusted 50 billion -- 190 million pounds at the time -- sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government. Former PM Imran Khan registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019. Khan, who has been embroiled in dozens of cases pending since he was ousted last year, was arrested inside the premises of the high court when he appeared before the court in two cases.

The arrest of Imran Khan on Tuesday outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) resulted in protests and demonstrations by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters across Pakistan. PTI workers protested in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan, reported Geo News.

In Karachi, demonstrators clashed with the police near Nursery. They threw stones at police vehicles and tore down street lights. There were reports that police fired teargas shells at the protesters. Police also fired teargas shells at protesters on Rawalpindi's Murree Road. PTI supporters chanted slogans like "Release Imran Khan," and "Shut down Pakistan," in the streets of Lahore, Faizabad, Bannu, and Peshawar.

Imran Khan's party Twitter handle urged the people of Pakistan to come out and protest against his arrest. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a tweet said, "Pakistan, its your time now. It's now or never an opportunity. People must come out to defend their country now." It further said, "It's your time, people of Pakistan. Khan has always stood for you, now its time to stand for him. #ReleaseImranKhan."

Tweeting the picture of Imran Khan's arrest, it said, "This picture will be historical as we will see Imran Khan winning very soon. The people of Pakistan must come out today to defend their country." (ANI)

