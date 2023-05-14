Left Menu

Bangladesh-based Hans Trade International imported goods from China under false declaration to evade tax: Report

Bangladeshi authorities during an investigation found that the company had declared to import calcium carbonate from China. However, during a search, it was found that inside each bag of calcium carbonate were separate sealed boxes.

Bangladesh-based company Hans Trade International is alleged to have imported goods from China under false declaration to evade tax worth Bangladeshi Taka (Tk) 5 crore, Bangladeshi Live News. Bangladeshi authorities during an investigation found that the company had declared to import calcium carbonate from China. However, during a search, it was found that inside each bag of calcium carbonate were separate sealed boxes.

The agency unearthed a total of 1.7 million pieces of pencil batteries and 18 metric tons of locks from the boxes hidden under the calcium carbonate bags. The authorities stated that it was clear that under the declaration of importing calcium carbonate, the company had brought pencils and locks to evade taxes amounting to Tk 5 crore. Accordingly, cases for tax evasion and money laundering were initiated against the company and the individuals responsible.

Sino-Kemmed Trading Co., a Chinese company based in Guangdong had in a similar case of false declaration of import of calcium carbonate, declared to send a consignment of coated calcium carbonate to one of its Dhaka-based associates namely 'NB Trading House' in May 2022. The Bangladesh officials on physical examination recovered 120 tons of high-value Dextrose Monohydrate. The Dextrose was concealed inside brown cartons (4800 in number) though the label showed they had coated calcium carbonate inside.

The consignment had originated from Qingado Port in China and arrived at Chittagong Port in Bangladesh. The consignment was carried in five containers. I had not been detected in time, it would have resulted in the loss of BD Taka 42 Lakhs 13 thousand to the BD exchequer, according to Bangladesh Live News. Bangladeshi authorities in September 2022, seized a container that was supposed to contain textile dye stuff exported from China. However, when the container was opened, it was found to be filled with around 900 packages of foreign cigarettes worth Tk 7 crore. (ANI)

