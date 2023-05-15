Left Menu

Imran Khan denounces ruling coalition's Supreme Court sit-in call, says it's "drama"

Calling it a "drama," Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan criticised the plan of the President of the ruling alliance PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) on Monday and said that his sit-in outside Supreme Court to pressurise the Chief Justice to not deliver the verdict according to the constitution.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Calling it a "drama," Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan criticised the plan of the president of the ruling alliance PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) on Monday and said that his sit-in outside Supreme Court is to pressurise the Chief Justice to not deliver the verdict according to the constitution, reported Dawn. He said that the sit-in is not in line with the Constitution.

Taking to Twitter, "The JUIF Drama being done outside the SC tomorrow is only for one purpose, to overawe the Chief Justice of Pakistan so that he doesn't give a verdict according to the constitution." The ruling PDM had announced staging a protest outside the Supreme Court against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial for the judiciary's "undue facilitation" of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

A delegation of the federal government, including Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, apparently failed on Sunday to convince Maulana Fazlur Rehman, head of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), to change the venue of a sit-in scheduled to take place outside the Supreme Court today, Dawn reported. This comes after Shehbaz Sharif Government failed to convince PDM chief Maulana Fazl to change the sit-in venue despite two rounds of meetings.

Earlier on Sunday, the (PML-N)-led federal government requested the PDM chief to change the venue of the protest sit-in from outside the Supreme Court to D-Chowk in Islamabad amid security concerns. The protest is anticipated to occur at Constitution Avenue in Islamabad outside the Supreme Court building as the court resumes hearing a petition from the Election Commission of Pakistan asking it to reconsider its April 4 decision ordering elections in Punjab for May 14, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, PTI Chief Imran has also cautioned the public about potential social media, and internet blackouts today. "And tomorrow they will again suspend internet services and ban social media (which is only partially open). Meanwhile, as we speak, houses are being broken into and shamelessly police are manhandling the women of the houses," he tweeted.

The ruling alliance of 13 political parties had announced a sit-in outside the Supreme Court on Monday (today) to protest the judiciary's "undue facilitation" of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. The protest sit-in coincides with the hearing of the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) plea asking the apex court to revisit its order to hold elections in the Punjab Assembly on May 14. (ANI)

