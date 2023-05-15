Left Menu

"Around 7,000 PTI workers, leadership, women jailed as part of plans to ban party": Imran Khan

"So without any investigation into who was responsible for arson on a government building or dozens of deaths of unarmed protesters by bullet wounds, around 7000 PTI workers, leadership and our women have been jailed with plans to ban the largest and only federal party in Pak," Khan tweeted on Monday.

"Around 7,000 PTI workers, leadership, women jailed as part of plans to ban party": Imran Khan
PTI chief Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI
  Pakistan
  • Pakistan

Around 7,000 PTI leaders, workers, and women have been jailed as part of plans to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan claimed on Monday. "So without any investigation into who was responsible for arson on a government building or dozens of deaths of unarmed protesters by bullet wounds, around 7000 PTI workers, leadership and our women have been jailed with plans to ban the largest and only federal party in Pak," Khan tweeted on Monday.

"Meanwhile these goons are being facilitated by our security agencies to take over the SC and subvert the constitution. All citizens be ready for peaceful protests as once constitution and SC destroyed, it is the end of the Pak dream," the PTI chief further wrote. Over 560 people have been detained for violence after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's arrest and more arrests are being made, Dawn reported quoting the Islamabad police on Sunday. It said that government property worth Pakistani rupees (PKR) 25 crores was damaged during the violent protests.

Protests erupted in Pakistan after Imran Khan was arrested in Islamabad on May 9. PTI workers held protests in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Peshawar, and Mardan. According to Islamabad police, the protesters burnt 12 vehicles and 34 motorcycles. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Islamabad police said that armed protesters targeted Tarnool, Sangjani and Ramna police stations. Eleven Frontier Corps personnel and 71 police officers were injured during the protests, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

