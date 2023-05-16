Left Menu

Pakistan Democratic Movement calls off anti-CJP sit-in outside Supreme Court

Despite Section 144 still being in effect in the capital city, demonstrators from various political parties, including JUI-F employees and sympathisers, converged on Islamabad. Many of them entered the Red Zone, according to Geo News.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2023 10:29 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 10:29 IST
Pakistan Democratic Movement calls off anti-CJP sit-in outside Supreme Court
PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. (Photo Credit - Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

After a daylong "peaceful" dharna in Islamabad, the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday called off the sit-in planned against the judiciary for "facilitating" Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, reported Geo News. PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) made the announcement while addressing a large number of participants of the sit-in outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad on Monday.

A sit-in outside the Supreme Court was announced by the ruling alliance of 13 political parties had announced to protest the judiciary's "undue facilitation" of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Despite Section 144 still in force in the capital city, demonstrators from various political parties, including JUI-F employees and sympathisers, converged on Islamabad and many of them entered the Red Zone, according to Geo News.

The announcement by Maulana Fazl that he would organise a sit-in outside the Supreme Court to protest Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial for aiding Khan was made on Friday. The chief of PDM, a multi-party ruling coalition, refused to change his mind and organised a protest march of thousands of workers outside the Supreme Court despite the federal government's plea to do so due to security concerns.

The leader of the JUI-F, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, claimed that the PDM, which is in power, wanted to restore the honour and dignity of the supreme court. He said that the "historic gathering" in front of the Supreme Court demonstrated the importance of popular decision-making in the nation, Geo News reported.

Additionally, he pledged to defend the Supreme Court building, adding that no one would dare harm the high court while the PDM demonstrators were present. "We believe in respecting the judiciary. We have held a people's court in Islamabad," he said.

Fazl further blamed the PTI chief Imran Khan's decision to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies for the prevailing crisis in the country, according to Geo News. Earlier on Sunday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led federal government requested the PDM chief to change the venue of the protest sit-in from outside the Supreme Court to D-Chowk in Islamabad amid security concerns.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah too voiced concerns over the PDM's protest demonstration scheduled outside the Supreme Court on Monday (today), saying "angry protesters in large numbers are intending to attend the sit-in". Sanaullah said an intelligence report indicated that staging the protest in the red zone or Constitutional Avenue area of the federal capital could create a tense situation, reported Geo News.

"We fear that if this protest takes place in the red zone area [then] it will be difficult for the administration to handle the situation," he remarked. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden mons...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023