PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh in Japan

"Prime Ministers @narendramodi and Pham Minh Chinh held talks in Hiroshima. They discussed different aspects of India-Vietnam friendship, particularly in areas like energy, technology, commerce and defence," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 10:08 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 10:08 IST
PM Modi with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh (Photo:Twitter/PMO India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a bilateral meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh in Hiroshima, Japan, and discussed various aspects of the partnership of both nations including in defence. "Prime Ministers @narendramodi and Pham Minh Chinh held talks in Hiroshima. They discussed different aspects of India-Vietnam friendship, particularly in areas like energy, technology, commerce and defence," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

PM Modi on Saturday also met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Hiroshima and discussed ways to enhance "India-Japan friendship across different sectors including trade, economy and culture." PM Modi is attending the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of PM Fumio Kishida.

"PM @narendramodimet PM @kishida230 in Hiroshima. Both leaders discussed ways to enhance India-Japan friendship across different sectors including trade, economy and culture," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet "I want to thank you for inviting India to the G7 Summit. Your (PM Kishida) visit to India was a memorable one. It is a delightful moment for me as the Bodhi tree I gifted you have been planted by you in Hiroshima, I believe India-Japan relations will grow with the growth of this tree," PM Modi said in Hiroshima as he congratulated Kishida on the successful presidency of G7.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima. The G7 leaders are currently in Japan to attend the G7 Summit. Notably, Japan assumed the G7 Presidency in 2023.

The Summit is an international forum held annually for the leaders of the G7 member states of France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Canada (in order of rotating presidency), and the European Union (EU). PM Modi arrived in Hiroshima, Japan to attend the G7 Summit, on Friday, and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora.

Members of the Indian diaspora in Japan gathered at a hotel in Hiroshima. They cheered "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram". They also raised slogans hailing PM Modi. (ANI)

