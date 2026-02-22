Cyclothon Unites India: Celebrating 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram'
The CISF Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon in 2026 concluded after a 25-day, 6,553 km journey along India's coasts. It celebrated India's unity, courage, and heritage with 130 cyclists. The event aimed to promote participative security and national pride, involving various coastal communities and stakeholders.
The CISF Vande Mataram Coastal Cyclothon-2026 reached its conclusion on Sunday after a 25-day journey spanning 6,553 km along India's eastern and western coasts. A valedictory ceremony marked the event's end, with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan in attendance, among other senior officials.
Notable figures from the film and sports industries, including actors Jayasurya and Major Ravi, former footballer I M Vijayan, and composer Rathish Vega, also graced the occasion. The cyclothon, which began in New Delhi, transformed into a nationwide outreach, uniting coastal communities, youth, women, and other stakeholders under the theme ''Surakshit Tat, Samridh Bharat'' (Secure Coasts, Prosperous India).
Honoring 150 years of the iconic song 'Vande Mataram', the initiative served as a tribute to India's freedom movement, symbolizing unity and collective responsibility. Over the 25-day period, 130 cyclists, comprising a 50% women contingent from the Central Industrial Security Force, promoted national pride and participative security across the country.
