Left Menu

French President concludes state visit to Mongolia

resident of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron completed the State Visit to Mongolia on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 15:08 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 15:08 IST
French President concludes state visit to Mongolia
French President Emmanuel Macron (Photo Credit - Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mongolia

Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], May 22 (ANI/WAM): President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron completed the State Visit to Mongolia on Monday. Within the framework of the visit, the Presidents of Mongolia and France held official talks and issued a Joint Declaration, according to MONTSAME, Mongolian national news agency.

Prime Minister of Mongolia Luvsandorj Oyun-Erdene paid a courtesy call on the President of France who concluded the state visit by getting acquainted with the Chinggis Khaan Museum. Macron's visit is of special significance for the relations between the two countries. It was the first historic visit of the Head of State of France to Mongolia. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023